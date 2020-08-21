Leeds must sign “The Portuguese Mbappe” in Rafael Leao

According to Football Insider, Leeds have made enquiries about Milan striker Rafael Leao.

What’s the word?

With the Whites having clinched promotion to the Premier League in superb fashion, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are no doubt on the look-out for some reinforcements as they bid to make their first campaign back in the top-flight a good one.

And Football Insider claim that Portugal starlet Leao is of interest to Leeds, although it is suggested that luring him away from the San Siro this summer may prove to be “complicated” as Milan still have “high hopes” for him.

Compared to Mbappe and Ronaldo

At just 21, Leao is already seen as one of European football’s most promising strikers, and it’s no surprise given that he has been mentioned in the same breath as the likes of PSG prodigy Kylian Mbappe, and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The president of Leao’s former club, Lille, Gerard Lopez simply declared him the “Portuguese Mbappe”, whilst Sporting CP’s former youth coach, Tiago Fernandes, proclaimed: “I pushed (then-Sporting coach) Jorge Jesus to take him in the first team and I said to him: ‘Yes, Gelson Martins has talent but Rafael is the best player in the history of the Sporting Academy’. At youth level, he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Rated at £18m by Transfermarkt, Leao has been further hailed as an “extraordinary talent” by Croatia legend Zvonimir Boban, and it’s quite telling that people seem to be falling over themselves to talk up just how good he is now, and good he can be in the future.

If Victor Orta and co are looking to make a major statement of intent this summer, then they could really do so by landing one of the brightest talents on offer in the whole of Europe.