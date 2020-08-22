Leeds plot move for Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster

As Leeds United gear up for their first season back in the Premier League after numerous years, Victor Orta and co will no doubt be working tirelessly to ensure the squad is strengthened ahead of the new campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side finished as winners of the Championship, but one area of major concern for the Argentine, must surely have been the lack of real efficiency from his central strikers.

Patrick Bamford managed just 16 goals over the course of the league season, and was responsible for missing a number of gilt-edged opportunities – in fact, as per Sofascore, he squandered a whopping 33 ‘big chances’.

It’s no surprise then that according to The Daily Mirror, the Whites are eyeing up a potential swoop for Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster, who spent last season on loan at Swansea.

The report claims that the 20-year-old is set for another loan spell away from Anfield, and that Leeds are “keen to add him to their ranks”.

After joining Swansea in the January transfer window, Brewster made up for lost time by racking up an impressive ten goals in just 20 league games.

Hailed as “wonderfully skilled” by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, the striker enjoyed an impressive game against Leeds themselves, despite ending up on the losing side.

Brewster was unlucky to score at the Liberty Stadium, seeing both of his shots saved by Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal, whilst he caused Ben White all sorts of problems with his surprisingly physical approach.

He made two tackles, won three of his six ground duels, and earned a free-kick too, with White struggling to keep him in check – the centre-back made no tackles whatsoever, and lost possession 12 times.

If Leeds are looking for someone to add some real firepower to their side, then they could do a lot worse than Brewster.