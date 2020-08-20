Leeds can find Ben White alternative in Arsenal’s Rob Holding

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have identified Arsenal defender Rob Holding as a potential Ben White alternative.

What’s the word?

With reports claiming that the Whites have made a third bid for Ben White, Football Insider have revealed that the club are simultaneously working on other options.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have reportedly registered their interest in Holding, and that “the club have been told in preliminary discussions with Arsenal that Holding, 24, will be made available for a move this window”.

It’s added that with the Gunners closing in on a centre-back signing of their own, Holding will be put up for sale, although White remains the priority for Leeds this summer.

Dominated Leeds in the FA Cup

Despite only making 18 appearances in the first-team last season for Arsenal, Holding did have a huge role to play in the Gunners’ FA Cup triumph.

Not only did he play the full 90 minutes in the final against Chelsea, but he also started in the third round clash against Leeds themselves. And if Bielsa needed any convincing about whether a move for the 24-year-old would be a good one, then he simply has to go back and watch that match.

In a 1-0 victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, Holding shook off some early nerves to put in a commanding display at the back. As per Sofascore, he made three clearances, blocked two shots (a team-high), and made one interception, whilst he also had a 100% success rate on duels challenged on the ground.

Speaking later in January about the 6 foot 2 ace, Arteta said: “He is a very interesting player, very focused, very determined and very willing to learn. Obviously the fact he has been out for such a long time, he is lacking competition now and lacking that rhythm. We need to try to give him as much as possible to help him. He is a player that is going to be very valuable for us.”

If Leeds continue to face roadblocks in their pursuit of White this summer, then Orta must go after Holding, who offers plenty of Premier League experience and has shown first-hand what he can do against the team too.