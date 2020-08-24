Leeds should forget about Lewis Cook and re-sign Ronaldo Vieira

According to Il Secolo XIX (via Football Italia), Leeds United are interested in bring back Ronaldo Vieira this summer.

What’s the word?

The 22-year-old left Elland Road in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £6.2m, with Andrea Radrizzani later admitting that the midfielder had to be sacrificed in order to make more investments in the squad.

Now, Il Secolo XIX claim that the Whites have sent scouts to watch Vieira in action for Sampdoria, although they are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Burnley, Leicester City, Southampton and Everton.

The report adds that the midfielder’s price tag is currently around €10m (£9m).

Forget Lewis Cook

Vieira hasn’t been the only player in recent weeks to be linked with a potential return to Elland Road this summer, with former starlet Lewis Cook, now at recently relegated Bournemouth, also being touted with a move back home.

But whilst Cook has built up some invaluable Premier League experience in his time with the Cherries, Vieira may actually be the smarter swoop for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Despite generally being seen as a holding midfielder, the 22-year-old covers a lot of ground all over the pitch, snapping into challenges and then making passes into the attacking third.

As per Sofascore, he averaged 1.2 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game, and boasted a pass accuracy of 84%, including an impressive 77% accuracy when making forward passes into the opposition’s half.

Hailed as a “top player” by former Leeds boss Steve Evans, Vieira could lighten the defensive burden on the shoulders of Kalvin Phillips, and give Bielsa the chance to either play with two anchor men in the middle of the park, or give the Yorkshire Pirlo some rest.