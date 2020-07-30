Leeds target Said Benrahma delivered a masterclass for Brentford

With Leeds’ return to the Premier League secured, the Whites can already turn towards the transfer window and how they can improve their squad from their Championship-winning season.

One man who’s been linked with a move to Elland Road, is Brentford winger Said Benrahma. Reports in recent days have suggested that Leeds are ready to spend around €26m (£23.6m) to sign the Algeria international, and after another masterclass display on Wednesday night, it’s no surprise to see why.

Benrahma was the star of the show as Brentford knocked out Swansea in their Championship play-off semi-final, assisting one of the goals and proving to be a real handful in a 3-0 win for the Bees.

As per Sofascore, the 24-year-old provided four key passes in total, which to put in context, was only two fewer than what Swansea managed as an entire team.

Benrahma was at his absolute best for Thomas Frank’s side, showing the kind of creativity that could go down a treat at Elland Road with Bielsa.

He had a 100% dribble success rate, had 63 touches of the ball (only teammate Mathias Jensen had more), and was very unlucky not to get on the score-sheet himself after hitting the woodwork twice.

If Brentford do earn promotion to the Premier League themselves, then it of course becomes a much more difficult task for Victor Orta to try and convince them to sell one of their prized assets.

But even if they do, Benrahma’s quality and potential at just 24, shows just why Leeds must absolutely break the bank for one of the star performers of this 2019/2020 campaign.

The Whites have seen first hand what the Algerian can do. This summer gives them the perfect opportunity to make sure he produces moments of magic like he did on Wednesday, in a Leeds shirt next season.