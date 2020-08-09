Leeds should make a statement by signing Benrahma

Earlier this week we said that Leeds must pray for a Fulham win in the playoff final, and while we don’t know how many prayers were actually said, the result has gone Fulham’s way.

The Cottagers’ ascension to the Premier League, of course, means that Brentford will remain in the Championship for another season, and one bi-product of that is the potential for any top division side to plunge the Bees for their top talent.

Phil Hay stated last week that United are looking at both Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, and after the seasons they have both had you can understand why.

Benrahma netted 17 in the league, while Watkins put up 26, and while they’d both be good signings, Leeds should be looking at Benrahma as their number one priority.

Not only would this provide them a new excellent option from the wing and add more goals to their squad, if they can land the Algerian they will be pipping the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to his signature, making a statement in the process.

Last time the Whites were in the top-flight they were competing with the big boys at the very top, even making a Champions League semi-final in 2001, and signing Benrahma from under these to mammoth clubs’ noses will send out a warning signal that Leeds are back, and they mean business.

This would be such a statement of intent, and it’s one that would also prove a bargain, with the 24-year-old believed to be available at around £20m after a season that saw 26 goal contributions for the winger.

We’ve seen in the past that Championship players can quickly adapt to their top-flight surroundings with the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish impressing at both Leicester and Aston Villa, and if Benrahma can do the same, Leeds could be a threatening attacking force with him in the side.