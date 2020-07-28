Leeds can land a dream Phillips successor with “exceptional” £27m beast

Leeds United are back in the promised land of the Premier League and the club is already being linked with superstars from across Europe, including Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – yes really.

Although the latest name should have the Elland Road faithful brimming with excitement…

What’s the word?

According to Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the Yorkshire giants are rivalling AC Milan for the signature of Benfica wonderkid Florentino Luis.

Would Luis be a good addition for PL-bound Leeds?

100%! Vote No way Vote

It’s claimed that United’s chances of clinching the 20-year-old have increased following promotion after talks first emerged back in February, albeit before the pandemic.

Luis does have a whopping €120m (£108m) release clause but the Portuguese outfit’s valuation of the defensive midfielder has decreased substantially to between €20m (£18m) and €30m (£27m).

KP successor

The report makes it sound very much like Leeds are genuine contenders to land one of the best talents breaking through in Europe this summer, and he’d be an amazing fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s system.

Luis has been capped over 70 times from Portugual U15s to more recently the U21s and as a lynchpin-type, he could be the long-term heir to Kalvin Phillips, who is sure to garner even more interest now he’ll be competing in the top-flight.

The young prospect has displayed enforcer-like attributes across the previous two seasons, averaging an impressive 3.8 tackles, 2.9 interceptions and 1.3 long balls per game, via WhoScored. This includes a whopping nine tackles in the Champions League against Lyon this term.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

He’s such a massive talent that he’s been tipped to have a higher ceiling than Joao Felix and has even been likened to Real Madrid enforcer Casemiro as well as Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba.

Former Benfica youth coach Joao Tralhao claims Luis is “an exceptional talent and [has] physical qualities totally in line with his footballing qualities.”

United don’t really need another defensive midfielder, but passing up on the chance to sign a potential generational star would be a massive mistake to make.

The Portuguese destroyer would be right at home at Elland Road and one day could be the man to take the reins from the popular Phillips.

AND in other news, Orta can land LUFC a bargain in £5m Championship star…