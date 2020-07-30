Ben White alternative: Leeds’ £10.5m transfer swoop would be a bargain

Leeds United may have found themselves a perfect alternative to Ben White amid reports emerging from South America.

What’s the word?

According to Calciomercato, the Yorkshire giants are one of several teams holding an interest in River Plate centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta and that he could be available for just €15m (£13.5m).

The story has taken on a new twist after the player’s agent confirmed to TyC Sports that teams from England, Spain, Italy and France have held discussions over a potential move, although Leeds’ name wasn’t mentioned, it’s certainly an interesting hint.

It’s further claimed that as little as €12m (£10.5m) could be enough to tempt the Argentian outfit into a sale.

Ben White alternative

Marcelo Bielsa is certainly going to need a centre-back or two this summer as currently, the only senior option going into next season is skipper Liam Cooper, who himself hasn’t featured in the top-flight in a decade.

Ben White is set to return to his parent club Brighton with no real confirmation surrounding his long-term future on the south coast whilst Gaetano Berardi is out with an ACL tear until April 2021, although he’s out-of-contract at Elland Road anyway.

Quarta, on the face of it, looks a shrewd move – per WhoScored, the 24-year-old international has averaged 3.6 clearances, 1.8 tackles and 0.9 shots per game.

This is above the numbers that the impressive fan-favourite White put up in west Yorkshire. Therefore, it would certainly seem like Bielsa has the perfect second option if he’s unable to secure the young English talent for their PL bow.

At just £10.5m, it could be an absolute steal with Brighton likely wanting in excess of £35m for his services amid interest from the top-flight champions, Liverpool.

