Phil Hay delivers major Leeds United transfer update

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, most of Leeds United’s signings this summer are likely to come from the English leagues.

What’s the word?

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are heading back to the Premier League next season after an absence of more than 15 years, and the Argentine boss will surely be keen to bring in some reinforcements.

And Hay has suggested that despite scouting numerous players in Bielsa’s Argentina – including the likes of Lucas Martinez Quarta and Thiago Almada, the Whites are planning on signing players from domestic competition.

He said: “Leeds have scouted numerous options in Argentina — including River Plate defender Lucas Martinez Quarta and Velez Sarsfield’s 19-year-old midfielder Thiago Almada — but the bulk of their signings this summer are expected to come from the English leagues. That strategy has worked for Bielsa and Leeds are not keen to deviate from it.

“For Bielsa, Premier League football is not about names or reputations. If, as expected, he agrees to a new contract, the same principles will apply.”

Greater chance of success

When it comes to signing players from abroad, there’s always that element of risk of whether they can actually settle into the pace and intensity of English football.

But if Leeds are keen on bringing players from either the Premier League or even divisions below that – Hay even said they like the look of Brentford duo Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins – then it lessens the risk of those new signings not working out.

The likes of Jack Harrison and Ben White have both proven that there is genuine quality to be had from players in the English leagues, and so this is a transfer strategy that makes a lot of sense.