Leeds News: Whites preparing £15m transfer bid for Liverpool’s young star

Leeds United have done it, they are heading to the Premier League for the upcoming 2020/21 season after an incredible run in the previous campaign. But as fun and as impressive as that may seem, now comes the really difficult part – competing with the rest of England’s best week in, week out. And Marcelo Bielsa knows that as good as his team may be, he’ll need reinforcements if he’s to tango with the big boys.

According to an exclusive report from The Sun, the Whites are preparing a transfer bid for Liverpool’s young forward, Harry Wilson. The 23-year-old has now finally returned to Anfield after a season-long loan spell at Bournemouth and it seems he will be quite spoilt for choice when choosing his next destination.

The Sun outline that alongside Leeds, both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the admirers of the youngster. Still, staying at Anfield could be a possibility but despite him finishing the season as the Cherries’ second top-scorer, the competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad is simply too fierce. For that reason, another loan might be on the cards.

Leeds, however, are reportedly preparing a £15m offer to permanently transfer Wilson to Elland Road but seeing how the Reds were asking double that amount last year, and he has a valid contract running until 2023, this could be easier said than done. Liverpool do have a tough decision to make but it would be extremely difficult to find a buyer who’s willing to offer them much more than that.

Verdict

Bielsa can see the talent in Wilson and this would undoubtedly be a shrewd signing for Leeds heading into the upcoming season up in the top-flight. Of course, his form was largely dictated by how much Bournemouth struggled as a whole so it doesn’t surprise that he went from the main character to supporting cast as the campaign progressed and the Cherries kept receiving blow after blow.

But under the Argentine coach, the young forward could reignite his flame and shine once more.