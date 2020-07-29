Leeds can resolve huge Bielsa headache if Orta lands £15m target

Leeds United are on the hunt for a new central defender and it appears they may have edged closer to landing one if reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to The Sun, the Yorkshire giants are lining up a £15m swoop for Spurs defender Juan Foyth with Marcelo Bielsa believing his fellow Argentinian compatriot would improve the Premier League newcomers.

It’s also claimed that this won’t affect the club’s pursuit to land fan-favourite loan star Ben White on a permanent basis either, which will come as encouraging news to the Elland Road faithful.

Should Leeds splash £15m on Foyth?

Yes, 100%! Vote No way! Vote

Foyth has fallen out of favour in north London and is ‘set to quit’ the club in search of regular match opportunities.

The idea of playing under the 65-year-old is also of huge appeal after the centre-back claimed “[Bielsa is] one of the best coaches in the world and it would be nice to be coached by him.”

Bielsa headache alleviated?

There’s no denying that the Whites will need to bolster their squad in order to compete in the top-flight but no position will be more of a concern than in central defence.

Currently, Bielsa only has one senior option in the role in skipper Liam Cooper, so finding the right sort of target to fill such a void will undoubtedly provide the Argentine with his biggest headache in two years at the club.

Soon-to-be free-agent Gaetano Berardi has been ruled out of action until April 2021, so that’s put pay to any new contract, you’d imagine.

If they can clinch White from Brighton’s grasp after a stunning breakthrough year, it would be huge to their chances of longevity in the PL, but adding a player like Foyth alongside him would surely be the stuff of dreams.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

The 22-year-old has been courted by Barcelona in recent months and despite a lack of regular game time at Spurs, plenty have heaped praise on him.

His former boss Mauricio Pochettino called him a “clever” player with “a lot of potential” whilst Jose Mourinho halted a loan exit in January, labelling Foyth “very solid” and “very calm”.

Leeds having a partnership of White and Foyth would be cetainly be a good way to kickstart their first top-flight campaign in 16 years. Solid.

AND in other news, Orta can land a dream Phillips successor in “exceptional” £27m beast…