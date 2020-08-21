Leeds United open preliminary talks to sign Rodrigo from Valencia

Marcelo Bielsa has made it abundantly clear that he wants to reinforce the squad ahead of their first season in the Premier League that will start in September. The Argentine coach is looking to bolster multiple lines and his attacking force is surely one of them.

According to the latest update from the Football Insider, the Whites are indeed targeting two strikers who would together be valued at around £50m. The first one is Valencia’s Rodrigo and it seems that Leeds United could scoop the 29-year-old forward for a fee in the region of £30m.

The 22-cap Spaniard is obviously an experienced option that’s used to playing at the top level. Not only that but Rodrigo was really close to making a switch to Barcelona when the Catalans were looking for an emergency signing in January.

Despite that deal ultimately breaking down, the pure interest from the Blaugrana does prove the Spaniard has a lot of quality. Apart from him, Leeds have also made enquiries about AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

The 21-year-old could, however, prove to be a much more difficult target to attain seeing how Rossoneri have high hopes for him and want the youngster to be a big part of their squad.

Rodrigo, on the other hand, would be much easier to get. Not least because of Valencia’s great rebuild and restructuring of the team currently in process.

Verdict

Patrick Bamford has been a good asset for Bielsa in the second part of the season, even bagging a respectable 16 goals in total, but the 26-year-old’s consistency is questionable, especially since they will no longer play in the Championship.

Rodrigo could very well be the one to push him out of the squad and offer the coach that dose of experience and know-how. At the very least, he will make for a solid support for his teammate as he is a very flexible forward.