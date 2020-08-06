Leeds United’s hopes of signing Ben White in danger after fresh twist

With their promotion to the Premier League now officially secured, Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds United will be looking to return to the top-flight with the best possible squad they can muster. For that to happen, the Whites plan on making Ben White’s loan deal at Elland Road permanent. However, a new twist in the story has emerged recently.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are also on the market for an established and proven centre-back and could go for Brighton and Hove Albion’s skipper, Lewis Dunk. Of course, it’s easy to see why this could indeed interfere with Leeds’ plans to secure White’s signature.

If Brighton were to lose Dunk, there is no way they would also be willing to part ways with White as well, seeing how that would effectively leave them without two big centre-backs for their backline. The 22-year-old has spent the 2019/20 season out on loan at Leeds and has largely been able to impress the right people.

So much so that Bielsa wants to make his stay permanent and will, therefore, be hoping Frank Lampard doesn’t succeed in his attempt to lure Dunk away from the Seagulls. For now, it seems to be quite a convoluted story but at the moment, one deal is largely dependant on the other not going through.

Still, Graham Potter does have at least four senior options for the centre-back position, along with Shane Duffy and converted left-back Dan Burn who can give them a boost if necessary. This should, at least on paper, give Leeds some hope regardless of the outcome of the Chelsea deal.

Leeds will miss White

Needless to say, White has been something of a revelation for Bielsa throughout their big push for Premier League football in 2019/20. Securing his permanent signature, therefore, would be an incredible piece of business for Leeds United.

The 22-year-old has managed to form a great partnership with his teammates and was simply instrumental for the team throughout the campaign. With him in their side, Leeds would surely be that much more dangerous in the top-flight next season.