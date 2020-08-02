Ryan Edmondson is still being mishandled

To say that Leeds United have been outside of the top-flight for the past 16 years, their academy has still produced some absolute gems.

Lewis Cook, Danny Rose and Fabian Delph are three that immediately spring to mind with the trio going to to be capped by England, but the likes of Sam Byram and Charlie Taylor have also gone on to become established Premier League players.

Unfortunately, it’s been a while since their academy has produced one of these players, and while there is talent coming through it is seemingly being mishandled at the moment.

Jamie Shackleton made just five league starts last term, Mateusz Bogusz didn’t play at all despite fans calling for him on numerous occasions, and perhaps the most criminal mistreatment has been towards Ryan Edmondson.

Leeds have had problems up front all year with Eddie Nketiah leaving in January and Jean-Kevin Augustin being perennially injured since coming in, but despite this, Edmondson hasn’t been in a matchday squad since the final game of the 2018/19 season.

Phil Hay has previously predicted that he’ll depart the club permanently, but that doesn’t seem to be the case yet as he’s just joined Aberdeen on loan.

While getting a chance at first-team football could do him the world of good, a season in Scotland surely won’t aid his development all that much, nor will it give Leeds any sort of indication of how ready he is to play Premier League football.

So many times we’ve seen top strikers in Scotland flop in England, with the likes of Michael Higdon and Adam Rooney unable to cut it at even Championship level despite winning the Golden Boot north of the border.

Indeed, Higdon went from scoring 26 in 37 in the SPFL to just two in 13 in League One, while Rooney has just scored eight in 32 in League Two, just three seasons on from winning the Golden Boot in Scotland.

Edmondson may rip it up at Aberdeen, but what good is that doing him? Leeds would have been better sending him to the Championship, even if he wasn’t guaranteed to be a starter so that he could get to grips with the pace of the English game rather than sending him to Scotland where even a 20-goal season would ultimately mean very little.