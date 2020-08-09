Victor Orta’s spending spree at Boro should have Leeds worried

One problem that Leeds may have ahead of next season is that they don’t have much Premier League experience at the club.

Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford head up the first team in terms of players with the most experience in the English top-flight, but what shouldn’t be forgotten is that one influential member of their backroom team has operated in the Premier League before.

Indeed, during his time at Middlesbrough Victor Orta spent a season in the Premier League, working alongside Aitor Karanka after Boro’s promotion.

Unfortunately, Orta’s only season as a director of football at the top-table ended with relegation as Boro went out with a whimper, finishing 19th, 12 points adrift of safety.

It’s harsh to say it, but Orta has to take the brunt of the blame for Boro’s shortcomings as well, he did a lot of work in the window, with the cumulative transfermarkt valuation of all his signings coming to £67.5m, but none of the signings would go on to make the desired impact.

We’ve heard this summer that Leeds’ transfer strategy may focus around signing top players from the Championship, and that’s seemingly a model Orta followed with Boro as well, signing Rudy Gestede, Adama Traore, Brad Guzan and Fabio from Aston Villa and Cardiff, while also bringing in Patrick Bamford on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell a couple of years prior. Unfortunately, none of those players really lit up the Premier League.

Of course, we know Traore as a different animal today, but in 2016/17 he contributed to just one goal in 27 appearances, while Gestede and Bamford scored a combined three goals between them.

Orta also went for the odd big name, with Victor Valdes and Alvaro Negredo coming to the Riverside Stadium, but these players ended up being a waste of money, leaving the club after less than a year and failing to keep them in the top-flight.

Hopefully, that first go-round with Middlesbrough taught Orta a lot, because if he makes the same mistakes with Leeds, the Whites could be in danger.