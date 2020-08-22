Leeds must sign Valencia’s Rodrigo, Guillem Balague claims he’s “perfect for Bielsa”

According to Football Insider, Leeds have opened “preliminary talks” with Valencia over the transfer of Spain international Rodrigo.

What’s the word?

The forward enjoyed an impressive campaign for the La Liga giants last season, scoring seven times and providing a further 11 assists in 34 games across all competitions.

Now, Football Insider claim that “Leeds are making progress with their pursuit of Rodrigo, 29, as Valencia are looking to cash in on some of their top stars to raise much-needed funds”.

The report further adds that the former Bolton striker currently has an asking price of £30m, although the Whites are hopeful of negotiating a lower fee for him this summer.

Champions League quality

Whilst Valencia may have fallen at the hands of this season’s surprise packages in the Champions League, Atalanta, Rodrigo starred in the Spaniard’s qualification from the group stages.

Not only did he set up one of the goals in Valencia’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at home, he was also on hand to fire home the winner against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Would Rodrigo be Victor Orta's best ever signing at Leeds?

Yes Vote No Vote

And amid speculation linking the Spaniard with a move to Elland Road, Guillem Balague waxed lyrical about the prospect of Rodrigo playing under Marcelo Bielsa.

What a proposition (Valencia’s) Rodrigo/Leeds as reported! The player would be more than happy to play for Bielsa and for a club like #LUFC. Fast, goalscorer, hard worker without the ball, Spanish international. Perfect for Bielsa if original interest is pursued pic.twitter.com/8eAiexiq50 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 20, 2020



If Leeds can snare Rodrigo this summer, they would be getting a proven finisher at the very highest level.