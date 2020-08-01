Phil Hay claims Leeds are “monitoring” Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds are “monitoring” Liverpool starlet Yasser Larouci ahead of a possible summer transfer.

What’s the word?

With a return to the Premier League secured, all eyes at Elland Road will be turned towards the transfer window and the kind of squad Marcelo Bielsa can build ahead of the new campaign in September.

And according to Hay, “there is a strong chance of Leeds moving to sign another left-back in this window, despite the range of options in their squad”.

He adds that the Whites are “monitoring” Liverpool youngster Larouci, although they “appear reluctant to meet the new champions’ asking price for him”.

Building for the future

At just 19, it’s unlikely Larouci would come into Elland Road as a regular starter in Bielsa’s first-team.

But given his ability to also play further forward, he does present an exciting option as a potential wing-back or even as someone who can help Bielsa shift between different systems within games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of the teenager when the Reds played Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly, where Larouci stopped England sensation Jadon Sancho from scoring.

He said: “There is no doubt about the potential of Jadon Sancho. His speed and body control at the highest speed is his main strength. Being good in big spaces and in small spaces makes you a pretty interesting player – and that’s what Jadon is. Yasser (Larouci) our 18-year-old left-back played against one of the biggest talents in world football and did pretty well the whole night. ‘The pitch helped a little but, but still he did really well.”

If Leeds do follow up their interest in the starlet, then they could be getting a player who can hold down a position for the next few years at the very least.