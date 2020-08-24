Leeds must swerve Divock Origi move after Bielsa masterclass in 2015

Leeds United have been linked to an array of potential new striking additions this summer, but none are as bad as the latest target being mooted by English press…

What’s the word?

According to the Mirror, Marcelo Bielsa is eyeing up a double raid on Premier League champions Liverpool for forward duo Rhian Brewster and Divock Origi.

Which striker should Leeds sign this summer?

It’s claimed that the Belgian is open to departing Anfield this summer and the Championship winners have enquired about taking him on if they cannot clinch Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard, who is in high demand from multiple top-flight teams.

The 25-year-old is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt having joined the Reds for just £10m back in 2014.

Origi no-go

United do indeed need further options behind Patrick Bamford before the start of their first top-flight campaign in over 16 years, but Origi simply isn’t the one. Victor Orta should probably push for Brewster instead and forget about their UCL hero.

Origi made just seven starts in the PL this term where he averaged a disappointing 0.5 shots and 0.4 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

When arriving at Anfield, rival skipper Vincent Kompany labelled his fellow countryman a “monster” but these words just haven’t rung true, at least in English football.

Two loan spells later and a whopping 140 appearances for the Reds, Origi still hasn’t lived up to expectations scoring just 34 times and he’s a player that Bielsa will know very well after masterminding a defensive masterclass against him whilst the pair were in France.

The Argentine’s Marseille outfit smashed Lille 4-0 with the 25-year-old coming away with just one shot off target all game as well as being dispossessed four times and caught offside once, as per WhoScored.

If there was no way past a Bielsa backline which included Nicolas Nkoulou and Jeremy Morel, then Origi’s going to have no hope of impressing the tactician in training.

With both Eduoard and Brewster as other targets, a move for Origi doesn’t make the slightest bit of sense and should be avoided at all costs.

