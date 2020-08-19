Marcelo Bielsa must buck his trend and sign Ivan Perisic for Leeds

Leeds United should probably get used to the audacious names that they will now be linked with following their return to the top-flight, ranging from Edinson Cavani to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but there is one player who could prove to be a massive statement of intent…

What’s the word?

According to FCInterNews, the Yorkshire giants have made an enquiry over Ivan Perisic to see if they can snatch the player from Inter Milan this summer with Manchester United also keen.

It’s claimed that his current loan club Bayern Munich do no want to pay more than €10m (£9m) for him whilst the Serie A outfit are holding out for a total of €15m (£13.5m).

Could you see Ivan Perisic joining Leeds?

Not a chance! Vote Of course! Vote

Although the winger will be keen to stay in the Champions League, which is something Leeds won’t be able to offer next season.

Not the usual Bielsa target

However, if the door does indeed open to signing the Croatian, then it’s a move that United should absolutely make.

The 31-year-old is by no means the sort of player Marcelo Bielsa usually opts for in the transfer market having signed young and exciting talents throughout his Elland Road tenure – ranging from Jack Harrison to Ian Poveda to Ben White.

But if the Argentine is going to break his philosophy for anyone, then it ought to be Perisic – despite only a bit-part role in Germany, he’s still managed to provide eight goals and six assists in all competitions, averaging 1.8 shots and 1.1 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

1 of 15 Who was top scorer during the 2018/19 campaign? Roofe Hernandez Bamford Klich

Former Whites centre-back Rio Ferdinand is a fan too, he said: “You can see why Jose Mourinho was intent on getting him at the start of last season – but he couldn’t get him from Inter. He has been the outstanding player on show.”

Whilst Mourinho himself described the veteran winger as a “different” kind of threat as he’s “very physical” and “fantastic in the air.”

It can’t help to have another leader around the place either.

£13.5m will be very much in Leeds’ price bracket, but it’ll all come down to convincing the star, something that may prove too difficult.

AND in other news, Bielsa has been offered £22.6m out-of-favour striker…