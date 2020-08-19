Leeds could upgrade midfield with swoop for Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez

Leeds United are back in the top-flight for the first time in 16 years and they are going to have to bolster the squad this summer if they are to remain there for the foreseeable future. One position that needs added depth is central midfield…

What’s the word?

According to L’Unione Sarda (via Sport Witness), the Yorkshire giants are keeping an eye on Cagliari workhorse Nahitan Nandez, though they may have to activate his €36m (£32.5m) release clause.

Should Leeds splash over £30m on Nahitan Nandez?

No! Vote Yes! Vote

It’s claimed that West Ham and Napoli are also interested in the 24-year-old with Gennaro Gattuso reportedly seeing a younger version of himself in the Uruguay international.

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa is said to believe that Nandez would be ‘perfect’ for his Leeds outfit in the Premier League.

Midfield upgrade

The 5 foot 7 powerhouse was a regular in the Serie A last season, recording 35 appearances where he provided two goals and three assists as well as averaging 1.7 tackles, 1 key pass and a 79% passing accuracy, via WhoScored.

Nandez’s agent, Pablo Bentancur, believes he is a “great player” who “fans always like” because he “leaves the last drop of sweat on the pitch,” so he should have no trouble fitting in at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old is also a starter for his national side and started all but one game in the 2018 World Cup. He’s since totalled 31 caps playing alongside the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

It would be an interesting move to make with Mateusz Klich likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order, but with Adam Forshaw’s long-term absence from match action, it could be wise to add a player who’ll be ready to go in the PL.

Forshaw has only played in the top-flight once and that resulted in relegation with Middlesbrough and before his injury, he could only average 1.1 tackles per game.

Victor Orta must sanction this move, especially if Bielsa really does admire the player as much as reports say.

AND in other news, Leeds ought to make Championship STAR their top priority at JUST £15m…