Leeds target Nicolas Gonzalez is a great fit for Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United have been handed an opportunity to land one of their reported transfer targets this week, according to fresh reports.

What’s the word?

Sport Bild claim that Stuttgart will allow striker Nicolas Gonzalez to leave during the summer window but only ‘if the offer is right,’ via Sport Witness.

The Yorkshire giants have been mooted with interest for several weeks now and the German publication has cited them once again alongside ‘half of the Serie A’.

Do Leeds need another striker?

Absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

Although there’s no mention of what fee the Bundesliga outfit are looking for – Transfermarkt value the forward at just £8.1m whilst previous reports have suggested €20m (£18m) will be enough.

Next Maradona

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season in the German second tier, providing 15 goals and three assists from a total of 29 appearances. He also averaged 2.7 shots, 2.1 dribbles and 1.5 key passes per game, via WhoScored, which shows he clearly likes to put himself about in front of opposition goal.

In some ways, he appears to be an upgraded version of Patrick Bamford, who despite being the team’s top goalscorer was often wasteful as United ranked fifth-worst for chance conversion in the Championship.

Gonzalez has even been likened to some absolute legendary players in his home country – Alfredo Berti, his former manager at Argentinos, said the striker “reminds me of Mario Kempes” whilst Bundesliga.com claim he’s Stuttgart’s answer to Diego Maradona having been raised not too far away.

1 of 10 Which player registered a goal and assist in Leeds' 3-1 win over Bristol City on the opening day of the season? Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez Jack Harrison Helder Costa

Another reason why he might be perfect for Bielsa is the fact that he’s been dubbed a “winner” by his current boss Pellegrino Matarazzo, who said: “He’s got a lot of qualities, but what I like best about him is that he’s a winner. He wants to win at all costs. He always gives 100 percent, and gets stuck in. He’s very important for us.”

All of the very best teams in the Premier League have solid depth up front, especially when they play a solitary man. At Arsenal, there’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and at City, there’s Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

It would be a masterstroke call from Victor Orta.

AND in other news, Leeds can plan for life without Ben White with move for PL man…