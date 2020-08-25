Leeds can move on from Ben White saga with swoop for Arsenal’s Rob Holding

It’s no secret that Leeds United require central defensive reinforcements this summer and now they appear to have moved on from loan sensation Ben White…

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mail, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is targeting a move for Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding, who is out-of-favour in north London.

It’s believed that the 24-year-old is available for transfer, thus handing the Yorkshire giants a green light to try and sign him this summer.

Whilst it remains to be seen how much Holding would cost United, he is currently valued at £8.55m by Transfermarkt and is only going to slip down the pecking order should the Gunners clinch Gabriel from Lille.

Bamford couldn’t beat him

Bielsa and co would have got a great look at Holding earlier this year when the north Londoners hosted Leeds at the Emirates for their FA Cup third round tie, in which Mikel Arteta’s men won 1-0 before going on to clinch the trophy.

The Englishman played the whole game and enjoyed a successful battle against top goalscorer Patrick Bamford.

Per SofaScore, Holding recorded three clearances, two blocks, one interception and was accurate with 72% of his passes whilst the Whites forward was typically wasteful, failing to score from six attempts and running offside twice.

If there’s anyone up to test of replacing White, then perhaps Elland Road could find solace in the Gunners colossus given his experience in the top-flight.

39 appearances in the PL and 16 in the Europa League, via Transfermarkt, is pretty good going for an often fourth-choice centre-back.

Holding has been likened to Tony Adams in the past by Arsenal legend Ray Parlour after his turnaround in fortunes under Unai Emery, also calling him “a proper talent” in more recent times whilst ex-teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dubbed him the “future” after winning the FA Cup in 2017.

It makes a ton of sense for Leeds to sweep up Holding if he’s truly on the chopping block in north London.

