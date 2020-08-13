Leeds could land valuable depth with free transfer swoop for Ryan Fraser

Leeds United have entered the race for an in-demand free-agent this summer and they’ll have to beat off their fellow Premier League newcomers to clinch his signature…

What’s the word?

According to 90min, the Yorkshire giants have entered an intriguing battle for one of the most sought-after players in this difficult financial climate, former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

It’s claimed that north London duo Arsenal and Spurs have cooled their interest, which opens the door for a multitude of teams to sign him, notably this season’s Championship foes West Brom and Fulham.

Whilst the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle are also keen.

Valuable depth

Fraser endured quite a disappointing campaign on the south coast, providing just one goal and four assists, but it was only the season before where he was electrifying – which is hardly a surprise as the Cherries went from rather promising to recently relegated.

If Marcelo Bielsa can get the best back out of the Scotsman, then he’ll be onto a winner. The diminutive 5 foot 4 winger was rampant during the 2018/19 campaign, scoring seven times whilst providing a whopping 14 assists, via WhoScored.

We also know that the Argentine likes his players to be versatile and you get that with Fraser as he’s able to play at full-back too. Perhaps he’d be an interesting attacking wing-back at Elland Road.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicolas has dubbed him a “little pocket dynamo” who’s an “old-fashioned” wide man, which isn’t really something the Whites have in either Jack Harrison, Helder Costa or Ian Poveda.

Considering chairman Andrea Radrizanni won’t have to pay a penny in terms of a transfer fee, it would be quite a smart move from the Yorkshiremen to tap up the coveted international, especially ahead of their promoted rivals.

The fact that he’s still valued at £15.75m by Transfermarkt only goes to show how much of a steal they could land.

