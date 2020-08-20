Leeds must not hand a second chance to £10m target Ryan Kent

Leeds United’s interest in a long-term target appears to be back in the headlines this week, though it’s not a move the club needs to make anymore…

What’s the word?

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Yorkshire giants are preparing a £10m bid for Rangers winger Ryan Kent, who they were keen on last summer before opting to sign Jack Harrison on loan.

It’s claimed that Leeds are hoping to strike an agreement with the Scottish Premiership leaders this week but it could cost more than the initial offer with the Gers reluctant to sell their best players on the cheap.

There’s also a belief that the 23-year-old has always dreamed of cutting it in the Premier League, so this could be the perfect opportunity.

Pointless signing

Whilst the Championship winners need added depth for a fair crack at the big time, the ship has surely sailed on landing Kent.

Harrison has come in and performed well enough for the club to keep him on for another season. The fellow 23-year-old is one of Marcelo Bielsa’s key attacking outlets after he provided six goals and eight assists, averaging 1.9 key passes, 1.8 dribbles and 1.7 shots per game, via WhoScored.

Kent has impressed north of the border, contributing to 12 goals last season, but it’s hard to know how that would correlate into the English top-flight.

His last venture into senior football down here didn’t go smoothly – in loan spells with Barnsley and Bristol City in the Championship, the former Liverpool man only scored three times from 54 appearances.

Jurgen Klopp’s callled him “wonderful,” Gordon Strachan has compared him to Sadio Mane and ex-Gers striker Kyle Lafferty believes the 23-year-old could become as good as Eden Hazard as the winger “has everything in his locker.”

These all seem a little far-fetched considering he’s playing in Scotland and not some elite European league. He’s just not a necessary addition at Elland Road – especially when there are players like Said Benrahma out there for a similar fee.

