Leeds ought to make Said Benrahma their top priority at £15m

Leeds United are launching an aggressive charge for last season’s loan star Ben White, but perhaps their top priority should be elsewhere if reports are to be believed…

What’s the word?

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, there is a belief at the Yorkshire club that they can secure mooted target Said Benrahma at a discount price following Brentford’s playoff final defeat.

He said on his podcast show: “There does seem to be a sense at Leeds that they can get Benrahma for perhaps a pretty reasonable fee of about £12-15m, rather than the big whack that you would expect, which was a surprise to me, but that’s certainly what they were hoping.”

It comes a few weeks after the Express suggested the Whites were ‘pushing hard’ to secure the Algerian winger.

Top target?

Brighton boss Graham Potter appears to be holding firm over his valuation and expectation for White this summer after United had a £30m bid plus add-ons rejected last week, per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old was indeed a crucial cog to Marcelo Bielsa’s title-winning backline but one of the Championship’s most lethal attacking stars could be available for half the price. It seems a no-brainer to try and clinch him above all else.

Leeds still had the best defence when the likes of Gaetano Berardi were called into action at centre-back, so it’s something Bielsa can coach into any new addition.

Benrahma blitzed the English second tier with 17 goals and nine assists whilst averaging a whopping 3.8 shots, 3 dribbles and 2.1 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

It really would be criminal to not see him given a crack at the top-flight.

One of Leeds’ biggest problems last season was the conversion of chances with Bielsa’s men ranking inside the bottom five in the division – Patrick Bamford found the net 16 times himself, but it could have been much more, so a player like the Bees talisman would certainly aid their attacking department.

The plaudits Benrahma has received is endless, ranging from being “magnificent” to his ability to be able to “nutmeg a mermaid”.

At just £15m, Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani must push forward with their interest in the 25-year-old.

