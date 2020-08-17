Matty Longstaff: Leeds target fits the Marcelo Bielsa mould

Leeds United could be making a huge mistake if reports are to be believed this week…

What’s the word?

Earlier in August, the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath linked the Yorkshire giants with a swoop for free-agent Matty Longstaff with his future at Newcastle United still very much in the air.

There have since been fresh developments, as per the Daily Mail, claiming that the Whites have opted against a move for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Would Matty Longstaff on a free be good business for Leeds?

Yes, 100% Vote No way! Vote

It’s also thought that the Geordie graduate has offers on the table from Watford-owned Serie A side Udinese, Sheffield United and of course, the Magpies themselves.

Fits the Bielsa mould

This has all the hallmarks of being a typical Marcelo Bielsa Leeds signing, so perhaps it’s quite the surprise to read that they have reportedly gone against signing the young box-to-box maestro.

First of all, he wouldn’t cost Andrea Radrizzani a penny aside from potential compensation and his wages, but he’d offer amazing resale value on a freebie.

Also at just 20 years of age, he can be coached into a tremendous player by one of the most respected managers in the game, the Argentine himself.

Longstaff emerged as one for the future when he fired home a thunderbolt against Manchester United on debut – he earned high praise indeed with Gary Neville comparing him to David Beckham whilst Martin Keown suggested that he’s “like a Paul Scholes” to MOTD2.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

Steve Bruce is desperate to keep him at the northeast club after handing him his Magpies debut having spotted his “excellent” credentials during pre-season.

It remains to be seen if United will go back in for the young midfielder, but they could well be wise to given they’d be getting a £4.5m-rated player on the cheap

AND in other news, Leeds could land their own N’Golo Kante…