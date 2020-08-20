Leeds United news: Third time a charm as Whites table another raid for Ben White

Leeds United have been chasing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White for a long time now. In fact, when it comes to Marcelo Bielsa’s men, this has been the story of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Of course, it doesn’t surprise that the Whites have been adamant on securing the young centre-back’s services since he has been a huge part of their push for Premier League football throughout 2019/20.

White has spent the season on loan at Elland Road and has largely impressed both his teammates and Bielsa himself. But striking a deal will be quite difficult, to say the least. After all, they have already tried twice and twice they have failed to propose acceptable terms to the Seagulls.

Now, according to the latest report from Sky Sports, Leeds have indeed tabled a third bid for White, this one in the region of £25m. However, we still don’t know whether that will be enough to satisfy Graham Potter who is seemingly keen on incorporating the 22-year-old into his own squad for the upcoming campaign.

White still has a contract running until 2022 with the option of a further 12 months and this could make the transfer that much more complicated.

And while we don’t know whether they’ll be successful in their third attempt, one thing is for sure – Leeds wants White and they want him badly. Will the third time finally be the charm?

Bielsa will keep his fingers crossed, as will undoubtedly the fans.

Verdict

It’s getting painfully obvious that Brighton value their defender quite highly and if they reject this third offer coming from the Leeds camp, it might be time to face the harsh reality.

Of course, there is also a possibility that the Seagulls indeed accept this offer as £25m seems like more than just a decent sum. Only time will tell though.