Leeds: Bielsa can boost PL chances with swoop for Dutchman

Leeds United have their sights set on a new right-back ahead of their first top-flight campaign in 16 years, according to latest reports.

What’s the word?

As per Voetbal International, the Yorkshire giants are one of the teams interested in Utrecht defender Sean Klaiber, although no firm offers have been made for the 25-year-old just yet.

It’s claimed that Leeds are among English clubs who are keen on signing the Dutchman and that he’s currently under contract until the summer of 2022.

But the Eredivise outfit are seemingly already preparing for life without him given their pursuit of VVV Venlo’s Tobias Pachonik.

Ayling or Klaiber?

This report is an intriguing one because Marcelo Bielsa does have several options in the right-back role, namely first-choice Luke Ayling, but he’s also able to call upon utility-man Stuart Dallas too.

However, the Whites could do with strength in depth, particularly in the defensive department as their backline has been decimated as Ben White heads back to Brighton and the serious injury suffered to Gaetano Berardi.

Interestingly, the Utrecht man has managed exactly the same number of goal contributions as Ayling (four goals, four assists) this campaign and he has even managed more tackles and clearances per appearance, averaging 2.6 and 2.7 respectively, compared to the Leeds starter’s 1.8 apiece.

This suggests that Klaiber could indeed be a more reliable defensive option for Bielsa as the club embarks on their maiden Premier League bow.

Having options like this should help ensure that they do not follow the same paths of Fulham and Norwich City, who both lasted just one season back in the big-time.

An alternative choice on the right would also mean Dallas is put in his stronger positions more often, thus benefitting the side all round.

