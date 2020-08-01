Leeds transfer news: How Bielsa’s XI may look after summer investment

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a long 16 years away and in preparation for the new campaign, you’d imagine Andrea Radrizzani, Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa will be doing all they can this summer to ensure it’s not a short run at the big time.

Those at the top have already hinted at the prospect of bolstering the playing squad but akin to that of Sheffield United rather than Aston Villa or Fulham.

Where will Leeds finish in the PL next season?

Although that doesn’t mean the Yorkshire giants won’t splash the cash, it just means they are thinking in depth about the right additions for a good crack at the top-flight.

Here’s how United could look come the end of the transfer window…

Illan Meslier is all signed up for the new campaign and whilst there could be additions between the sticks, he’s earned the right for the number one spot for the time being.

Bielsa’s biggest task will be trying to replace loan star Ben White, who doesn’t feature in this line-up. It’ll take a lot for Brighton to sell, which is why the club could plump for reported target Lucas Martinez Quarta. He’s available for just €15m (£13.5m).

Skipper Liam Cooper should be there ready with Luke Ayling also keeping his spot at right-back whilst United could land themselves a new left-back in Liverpool starlet Yasser Larouci, who’s valued at £1.6m by Transfermarkt.

Kalvin Phillips’ England hopes will be granted a boost now the club is in the big time and he will, of course, continue to herald that backline.

In front of him could be Pablo Hernandez, who has been instrumental to Leeds’ fortunes since the return to action and despite his advancing years, could still cut the mustard at an elite level.

Bielsa could land fellow compatriot Emi Buendia after fielding an enquiry last month. It’s likely to cost £30m to prise him away, though.

Jack Harrison’s loan is expected to be extended, so he’s likely to remain in the starting XI but he could switch over to the more natural right-flank with Leeds managing to land quite a coup in Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

His 17 goals and ten assists will be all too much to ignore – he too could cost £30m, but he’ll be more than worth it.

Whilst in the attack, the saga surrounding Jean-Kevin Augustin may rumble on, meaning there’s a need for a new striker to compete with Patrick Bamford and that could come in the form of Gent talisman Jonathan David.

The Yorkshiremen would be getting another prolific option after the Canadian bagged 23 times this season for around €30m (£27m).

