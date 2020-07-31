Alessandro Florenzi: Leeds could land themselves an upgraded Dallas

Leeds United are back in the big-time after an arduous 16-year absence and they could kickstart their ambitions with a swoop for a player that’s done it on the biggest stage.

What’s the word?

According to Phil Hay at The Athletic, the Yorkshire giants have ‘cast their eye’ over AS Roma star Alessandro Florenzi with the Italian expected to leave the Serie A outfit this summer.

He also claims that he’s a player that would suit Marcelo Bielsa due to his versatility – being able to play both right-back and in central midfield.

Although the Whites face a battle to secure him as Florenzi would prefer to stay in his native country with the likes of Atalanta, Fiorentina and Sampdoria all keen on signing him too.

Shades of Dallas

Florenzi, who is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt, has endured an indifferent season in the Italian capital playing just 14 times before a loan switch to Valencia.

But he’s a player that the Premier League newcomers should absolutely be looking at as he’d bring a wealth of experience which has seen him competing on the international stage and across Europe for several years.

The 29-year-old has been capped 35 times by Italy and has notched 42 appearances across the Champions and Europa League.

A move for Florenzi would certainly feel very similar to that of Stuart Dallas as the 5 foot 8 ace is deft in multiple positions – other than being a goalkeeper or a striker, he’s played in just about every other role imaginable.

Javier Zanetti once lauded the right-back as his heir, admiring his attitude to the game, whilst Brazil legend Dani Alves described Florenzi as a “fantastic player” who’s “got quality in abundance and a wonderful touch.”

Whilst it remains to be seen exactly how much the Roma ace would command, Victor Orta and co should absolutely try to land him given his versatility and experience in the top-flight.

