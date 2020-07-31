Ollie Watkins: Leeds could land an exciting upgrade in attack

Leeds United are said to want four or five new signings to bolster their maiden bow in the Premier League and one name stands out from the rest.

What’s the word?

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Yorkshire giants “rate” Brentford’s Ollie Watkins as one of several options they’re eyeing up from the division they have just won.

It’s claimed that the club believes the Bees talisman could suit Marcelo Bielsa’s system to a tee – strong link-up play, slick finishing and is a similar profile to Patrick Bamford, albeit one with a better conversion rate.

The Athletic have previously reported that the 24-year-old could be available for just £18m due to a release clause in the contract he signed back in August.

Exciting addition

One huge stumbling block to the deal will be down to whether or not the Bees join United in the Premier League – if they defeat local rivals Fulham at Wembley next week, then it could be curtains.

Although that shouldn’t stop Leeds trying to chance their arm, especially at just £18m as a deal like that presents far greater reward at a lower risk. It’s certainly not going to be Jean-Kevin Augustin 2.0.

As Hay says in his piece, Watkins is a glove for Bielsa’s style of football and one that is substantially better than Bamford.

Before the playoff final, the young Englishman has bagged 26 goals, averaging 2.6 shots, 1.5 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

Such a fit is emphasised by Brentford boss Thomas Frank who lauded him after their 1-o win over Preston last month, he said: “All the praise to Ollie – he’s done amazing. He’s a pleasure to work with in terms of his determination, his desire. The key thing for me to coach him this year was his position in the box for crosses and he has improved that massively, he has also improved his link-up play.”

Wow Ollie Watkins at it again 💥 reminds me of Defoe in and around the 18 yard box #lethal — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) July 15, 2020

The praise doesn’t just stop there with former Hammer Trevor Sinclair comparing him to Jermain Defoe. Leeds should absolutely try to snag Watkins from Brentford – there probably isn’t a better fit out there right now.

