Leeds transfer news: Harry Wilson move would be shades of JKA

Leeds United’s latest reported move could spell an all too familiar disaster and Victor Orta will be to blame.

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mail, the Yorkshire giants are one of a few teams in pursuit of Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who is believed to be available for £20m.

It’s claimed that the Premier League champions do not want to loan him out again and would rather sell him on for some tidy profit with both Southampton and Newcastle United also in the hunt.

This year, Wilson has been on his fourth loan at AFC Bournemouth, who were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season.

JKA 2.0

In short, this is absolutely a move that United should steer well clear of as it bears all the hallmarks of being another Jean-Kevin Augustin situation – if not worse.

Yes, it can be said that Leeds need strength in depth, but perhaps out wide should be the least of their concerns after the glimpses Ian Poveda displayed in the final few matches of the campaign.

£20m is a lot of money to spend on a player that’s primarily going to sit on the bench behind Jack Harrison and Helder Costa – in the same way that the obligation to buy for the Leipzig man is causing all sorts of headaches at Elland Road.

He was never going to replace Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice man Patrick Bamford and the fact that he was sent back prematurely only goes to show the blunder the club made on signing him in the first place.

Splashing out on Wilson is not something the Argentine needs to do especially given the current situation in central defence where skipper Liam Cooper looks like the only option.

Augustin is going to cost around £19m having played a total of just 48 minutes and you can’t help but feel a similar price for the Liverpool winger would end up in a similar tale – expensive fee; lack of game time.

Don’t forget, despite being “hugely impressive” for the Cherries, he was still part of the side that’s gone down. Not something the Whites need to replicate themselves.

