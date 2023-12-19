Leeds United could be set to lose one of their players out on loan, with a fresh report revealing that his current loan club want to sign him on a permanent basis next year.

Leeds players on loan

During the previous transfer window, the Whites sanctioned the sales of 10 players on a temporary basis, not only to allow them to go out for the rest of the season and gain some necessary game time, but also to balance the books and ease the financial pressure following relegation to the Championship.

Of those, Maximilian Wober and Sam Greenwood are just two examples where they have been performing to such a high standard that their new side want to retain their services beyond the conclusion of the current campaign, and they aren’t the only ones who could be heading for the exit door.

Following his arrival at Everton, Jack Harrison has made ten starts and one substitute appearance in the top-flight (WhoScored - Harrison statistics), and the right-winger’s form has seen him receive some very high praise from their manager in Sean Dyche.

Speaking of England’s former youth international during an interview with talkSPORT, he said: “He’s been superb since he’s been here. He came in injured but he’s worked ever so hard and ever so diligently. I’m really pleased for him because he’s a smashing kid who works ever so hard, wants to be infectious and wants to take it on.”

Everton want to keep Harrison

According to Leeds Live reporter Charlie Bennett, Everton manager Dyche would be interested in signing Harrison for good, but as it stands, they don’t yet have the chance to make that happen due to what was agreed with Leeds when he first joined over the summer, meaning the 49ers Enterprises are in control over any permanent deal.

“LeedsLive understands there is no option-to-buy clause in Harrison’s loan agreement but Sean Dyche would be keen on making the deal permanent.”

Harrison is a "relentless" workhorse

During his time at Leeds, Harrison has 66 involvements, 34 goals and 32 assists, to his name from 206 appearances, so for the positive impact that he makes in the final third, Daniel Farke and Leeds should definitely make the decision to keep him in the building next summer unless an eye catching offer comes in (Transfermarkt - Harrison statistics).

The Stoke On Trent-born talent is also a versatile operator having been deployed in eight different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including three across the frontline, four in the midfield and even one in defence, so his ability to provide cover in roles outside of his own makes him a useful option to have around.

Positions Played In Number Of Appearances Left Winger 139 Right Winger 104 Left Midfield 13 Attacking Midfield 12 Right Midfield 5 Centre-Forward 3 Central Midfield 1 Left-Back 1

The Whites’ left-footed ace also helped the club to achieve promotion from the second tier during the 2019/20 season, so if they fail to make the jump back up to the top flight this time around, they could do with having players who have been there and done it in their squad ready for the new campaign.

For the consistent hard work and effort he puts into every game, Harrison has been described as a “relentless” workhorse by journalist Josh Bunting, and the thought of losing him for good could come as a huge blow, but by the looks of it, it'll be one to watch in 2024.