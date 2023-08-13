Highlights

Leed United are entering the "final stage" in negotiations to bring a player once described as "exceptional" to Elland Road this summer, per journalist Rudy Galetti.

Leeds United transfer news - what is the latest?

It's been a rough few months for the Peacocks recently. While relegation from the Premier League would be enough drama for most clubs, Leeds has had to contend with their drop to the Championship, a prolonged takeover process and a player exodus simultaneously.

The club have seen several first-team players that were unable to keep them up last year leave West Yorkshire over the last few weeks in a bid to find top-flight football elsewhere in Europe or England.

And it looks like another name could soon be added to that list with the news that the 19-year-old Italian international Willy Gnonto has already agreed to a five-year deal with Everton and has since refused to play for the club, per Fabrizio Romano.

That said, it's not all doom and gloom as Daniel Farke's side have welcomed a few new faces to Elland Road so far this summer, with Ethan Ampadu joining from Chelsea in a deal worth £7m, Joe Rodon moving from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan and Kar Darlow moving from Newcastle United in a deal worth £400,000.

Things could be about to get even better as well, with The Athletic reporting last week that the club were also keen on bringing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips to the club, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti bringing yet more good news about this deal in particular.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Leeds United and Nat Phillips?

Galetti was confident that the talks between the clubs are positive and "progressing at a good pace" due to Liverpool's willingness to let the player leave this summer.

However, any deal will likely cost The Whites £10m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "After the farewell of Maximilian Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach, Leeds targeted Phillips as a reinforcement as a new centre-back for the season.

"The talks between Leeds and Liverpool are progressing at a good pace and are now into the final stage. They just need to discuss some important details of the proposal on the table, set at around £10m, add-ons included.

"For Liverpool, he's not considered a key player to have in the squad this season, so they are absolutely open to letting him go and there is confidence to close the deal shortly."

How old is Nat Phillips?

Born March 21st, 1997, in Bolton, England, the 26-year-old has struggled for game time on Merseyside but has shown his quality the few time he has been on the pitch and during his loan spells away from the club.

He would represent a brilliant signing for the West Yorkshire side as when he last played in the Championship - for the high-flying Bournemouth - he played an instrumental role in their promotion back to the Premier League.

He joined the side for the second half of the campaign, and once he made his debut, he became a near enough permanent fixture in the Cherries backline.

Across the second half of the season, he started 17 games for the club, averaged 0.7 shots per game, maintained a passing accuracy of 81.9%, won a massive 4.8 aerial duals a game and averaged a seriously impressive match rating of 7.01, per WhoScored.

Whilst he has found game time at Liverpool hard to come by, manager Klopp is a massive fan of the 6 foot 3 titan, waxing lyrical over his ability and character, saying:

"People love him because of his heading, but with his feet, he is unbelievable. He's a late starter, but his development is unbelievable. I would sign him for any club except Liverpool because we have him.

"We cannot keep him forever, that's clear. We needed him, just to be safe, for that half-year. We will see what happens in the window. He was fine doing it because he's a great guy."

He might not be the glamorous signing, but considering his exceptional displays the last time he was in the second tier and the glowing endorsements from Klopp, Leeds and Farke should be doing all they can to get him to Elland Road this summer.