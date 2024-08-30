Leeds United supporters might feel a little frustrated with their side's transfer business come the end of the day, knowing that the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray all walked away for mega bucks during this transfer window.

The Whites haven't quite splashed the cash when it comes to their own incomings, however, with Ao Tanaka entering the building for a fee in and around the £3.3m mark on deadline day, which could prove to be a shrewd pick-up from Fortuna Dusseldorf down the line.

The Japan international might well end up shining at Elland Road, but he won't be joined through the door by this expensive new recruit, who Leeds reportedly were chasing before a rejection then firmly stopped them in their tracks.

Leeds had major bid rejected for Zagreb star

According to Croatian outlet Sportske, Leeds were at one point chasing the services of Dinamo Zagreb star Martin Baturina as a last gasp statement purchase, with a bid even being put forward by the West Yorkshire titans.

That bid was in the region of an eye-watering £25m according to the outlet, with Zagreb accepting that bumper offer, before Baturina then rejected the advances of the Whites, owing to the fact he didn't see Leeds as the best place to continue his footballing development.

This could well have been the out-there signing Leeds fans were crying out for, with the potential there for the 21-year-old to have been a bigger talent than Gustavo Hamer if the expensive capture was secured.

It looks unlikely that Leeds will win Hamer's services, with this ambitious deal for Baturina - which would have been a record-breaking buy for the Championship - also unfortunately falling to the wayside.

What Baturina would have offered Leeds

Once labelled as being a "jewel" according to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, it's fair to say there's a lot of hype in the air surrounding Baturina's future in the game.

From 125 senior games in the Zagreb ranks to date, the Croat ace has bagged 16 goals and picked up 31 assists, with five of those assists coming during the infancy of this season alone, as Baturina starred in the Champions League qualifying stages and back in regular league action for his boyhood employers.

Baturina's numbers vs NK Istra 1961 - 24/25 Stat Baturina Minutes played 80 Goals scored 0 Assists 3 Touches 70 Accurate passes 40/47 (85%) Key passes 5 Big chances created 3 Shots 3 Successful dribbles 4/5 Duels won 6/9 Stats by Sofascore

As can be seen looking at the table above, Baturina has now arguably outgrown his current location, with a devastating display going forward from the Zagreb youngster helping his side sweep past Istra on the opening day of the new HNL season with ease in a 5-0 demolition job.

Therefore, snapping up the electric attacking midfielder might well have been an excellent purchase to make to fill the void left behind by Rutter going to Brighton and Hove Albion, if a £25m move had indeed got off the ground.

Hamer is, of course, more well-adjusted to the demands of the EFL - when comparing side-by-side with Baturina who has only played in his native nation - but the Zagreb gem arguably has a higher ceiling than the 28-year-old.

The former Coventry City man does have two goals and one assist already next to his name from five clashes this season, adding to his second-tier career total of 44 goal contributions from 125 contests, but splurging out on Baturina would definitely have been seen as a bigger signing of intent from the promotion-chasing Whites.

Daniel Farke and Co will just have to hope one or two more deals can get over the line, away from any other talk, as the clock ticks ever closer to the window shutting.