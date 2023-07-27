Highlights

Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams remain part of Leeds United's plans for next season, according to journalist Ryan Taylor

Both players have been linked with moves away from Elland Road following the side's relegation.

Will Gnonto and Adams leave Leeds this summer?

The duo have attracted a lot of interest this summer, but the Yorkshire club remains committed to keeping them at Elland Road.

Adams, who has been hailed as a "leader", has been targeted by Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham United this summer, with the USA international impressing last campaign for the Whites. The midfielder has reportedly informed new manager Daniel Farke of his desire to depart this window, however an injury that will keep him ruled out until September has cast doubt over the possibility of it being completed. The report from Football Insider also states that Bundesliga clubs are interested in the former RB Leipzig player, who wants to continue to play at the highest level possible. Should either Aston Villa or West Ham make a move for the 24-year-old, the allure of European football may be a deciding factor.

Gnonto has already been the subject of a bid from a Premier League side, with Merseyside club Everton seeing a £15m offer for the young Italian international rejected by Leeds. The attacker who joined for just £3.8m from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer impressed many with eight goal contributions last season, even attracting interest from current champions Manchester City as well as Arsenal. Unlike a number of other players who have left Elland Road this summer, the former Inter Milan youth product's contract does not contain a relegation clause that allows him to depart this summer, strengthening the Yorkshire side's negotiation position.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Taylor revealed that despite both players being the subjects of interest, Leeds are planning for next season with both players in mind: "I think there is a chance they stay. Certainly Adams and although there's been interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, there hasn't really been anything too concrete. Obviously, the Championship season isn't too far away now, I think it's just under two weeks away. So ultimately, I think they are part of the plans at the moment.”

Who will Leeds buy next?

Leeds are looking to attack the transfer market in the next couple of weeks, with the new season on the horizon.

The club have already announced the signing of Welsh international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, and are hoping to bring in another central defender in the form of Liverpool player Nat Phillips. The 25-year-old looks set to leave the Reds this summer for a fee of £10m and the Yorkshire side have registered an interest in the Englishman alongside current Dutch champions Feyenoord.

The side are also looking to address the goalkeeping position, with current shot-stopper Illan Meslier expected to leave by the end of the transfer window according to Dean Jones. Leeds have already earmarked a replacement for the Frenchman, with Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow reportedly in "advanced talks" over a move.

Leeds also need to replace Rodrigo, who joined Qatar side Al Rayyan for £3m this summer. Rodrigo was the club's top scorer last season with 15 goals in 35 games across all competitions which will be tough to replace. The main target appears to be Swansea striker Joel Piroe, who is also wanted by Everton and Leicester City, with the Swans wanting £15m to part ways with their striker.