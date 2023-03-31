Leeds United director of football Victor Orta could be set to leave his position at Elland Road if the Whites are able to survive the drop this season.

Could Orta move on sooner rather than later?

The Spaniard has recently spoken to media back in his homeland of his desire to return to Spain at some point in his career:

“Being Monchi’s successor, in any team, I don’t know if it’s something I’m prepared for, but obviously at some point, I want to return to Spain," he said.

This comes at a time when the Whites are fighting for their life at the wrong end of the Premier League table with a potential return to the Championship on the cards.

And speaking on his podcast, journalist Phil Hay has claimed the Spaniard could leave Leeds to join a 'major' Spanish club:

"It wouldn't be any surprise to me if he went from Leeds to see him at a Spanish club - you know, a fairly major Spanish club.

"And I think - I always say this - there are a lot of people in the game who really rate Orta and I don't think he'll be short of offers particularly."

Could Leeds improve on Orta?

Orta's time in Yorkshire has certainly had its ups and downs both on the pitch and off it as the Whites have endured their struggles in the last two league campaigns.

Having survived the drop on the final day of the season last year, Leeds have failed to improve much with three points separating them from the bottom of the table.

And along the way, Orta has found himself in the middle of controversy with sections of the Leeds fans where he has allowed his emotions to get the better of him.

Incidents at Elland Road have seen the Spaniard hit out at the home fans with incidents seeing him shush sections of the home crowd.

In relation to his actual job, the director of football has certainly had his hits and misses since arriving in Yorkshire with the likes of Raphinha proving his best buy.

But there have definitely been some poor additions under his tenure with the likes of the Jean-Kevin Augustin debacle coming under Orta's time at Elland Road.

It has been a difficult last two seasons for Leeds and Orta's managerial decisions may have played into that with the appointment of Jesse Marsch clearly not working out.

But it will be interesting to see whether the potential takeover from 49ers Enterprises could see Orta leave sooner rather than later if it does go ahead over the summer.