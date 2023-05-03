Leeds United have given Victor Orta the boot – and the reason for his departure has been revealed via Mail Online.

What’s the latest on Leeds United’s managerial situation?

With the Whites struggling to get going in the Premier League this campaign, the club’s hierarchy have decided to part ways with Orta via mutual decision and Gracia is next on the hitlist.

The side are currently sat in 17th place and face dropping out of the division and into the Championship unless someone can turn their fortunes around. Leeds brought in Gracia back in February in the hope that he would pick up some much-needed points, but the boss has instead managed just three wins from 12 outings.

They’re only out of the bottom three via goal difference – and if results go against them, they could soon find themselves dragged into the relegation spots.

Now, Whites officials have decided to dispose of Orta via mutual agreement, with Gracia set to follow suit. He looks likely to be replaced by Sam Allardyce in a desperate bid to gain Premier League survival. The former Everton boss has been out of work since leaving West Brom in 2021 but has previous for keeping teams in the top flight.

Following his exit, the reason for Orta’s departure has been revealed, with Mail Online reporting that it was a disagreement over the future of Gracia that led to him leaving. Orta was in favour of keeping the Spaniard at the helm whereas Andrea Radrizzani felt it was time to get rid of the boss.

It meant that rather than side with his Director of Football, the club’s owner has seemingly decided to part ways with both. Now, it looks like it will be a completely fresh start for Leeds when their new manager takes over.

Is Allardyce the right call as Leeds United manager?

With reports stating that Sam Allardyce will be unveiled as the next Whites boss following Orta and Gracia leaving, many supporters will likely be left questioning the decision.

The call from Radrizzani does make some sense though. Allardyce has shown his mettle at dragging teams away from the dropzone and right now what the club need is that kind of ‘firefighter’ boss at the helm. He managed 1.16 points per match when in charge of Sunderland in leading them away from the relegation places and he did likewise with Crystal Palace, managing an even better rate of 1.25 ppm (via Transfermarkt). He’s also previously led Everton into the top ten, showing that the manager has plenty of experience in getting results from a lower ranked team in the Premier League.

He might not be a long-term option for them, but the priority now is to ensure they retain their Premier League status – and Allardyce could be the man to help Leeds to do just that.