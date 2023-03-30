Leeds United could launch a sensational summer transfer move for their former midfielder Kalvin Phillips despite only selling him in the summer.

Will City sell Phillips in the summer?

There are growing concerns over whether Phillips has a spot in the plans of Pep Guardiola having barely played since signing for City in the summer.

Reports have suggested the Spanish manager has major doubts over the player's fitness as he labelled the 27-year-old "overweight" back in December.

This has led to the former Leeds midfielder playing more game time for England in the past week (90 minutes) than he has for City in the Premier League all season (56 minutes).

Speaking on the latest Talking Transfers podcast, journalist Toby Cudworth has hinted at a potential return to Elland Road as a number of clubs show an initial interest in the £150k-per-week midfielder:

"Leeds are looking at it, but we also understand that Newcastle, Leicester, Wolves are sniffing around and could potentially be in the mix if he's available. And the key thing is that Man City don't stand in the way of players who want to leave."

Should Leeds re-sign Phillips in the summer?

It has certainly been a difficult campaign for the 27-year-old, who earned his move from Leeds on the back of a "sensational" Euro 2020 campaign.

However, it has simply not worked out for him at the Etihad Stadium to date, with just 342 minutes of action to show for his season across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

His struggles have seen a number of clubs show an initial interest in potentially signing him in the summer with numerous Premier League rivals credited with interest.

However, this is a position in which Leeds have invested heavily since Phillips' departure last summer, with the addition of three central midfielders.

Victor Orta oversaw the signings of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Marc Roca in the summer - albeit with McKennie's switch only being on a loan basis.

But Leeds do have the option to purchase the American at the end of the campaign for a reported fee in the region of £30m.

During his final season at Elland Road, Phillips registered more tackles per 90 minutes than what McKennie has offered this season, as well as more shot-creating actions (via FBref).

Hailed a "machine" by journalist Jordan Campbell back in 2020, where Phillips registered 74 tackles across the 2020/21 campaign, a potential return to West Yorkshire could well be reliant on whether the Whites are able to pull themselves out of danger once again and avoid the drop.