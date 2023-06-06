Leeds United have been relegated from the Premier League after three campaigns and must now heap the emphasis on crafting a team capable of forging an immediate path back to prominence.

It's been a shoddy, shambolic season at Elland Road and while gloom lingers over the club at present, rumours touting Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres to United might just bear fruit.

At least, that's according to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), who state that playoff finalists Coventry could be set to lose their star forward after falling to Luton Town at the final hurdle last month.

The outlet also claims that Sporting CP are interested in a deal, and while the Sky Blues are demanding £20m for the Swede, his proven mettle in the Championship could be just what the Whites need to return to the top next term.

Should Leeds sign Viktor Gyokeres?

Plummeting back into the Championship has been a bitter blow for Leeds who were fighting so hard to reclaim their position at the forefront of English football, but the mistakes of the past few seasons must now be rectified with diligent work in the summer transfer market.

Sam Allardyce might've left his position at the helm after a record-short managerial stint in the smouldering embers of Leeds' late-season travails, but the slate can now be wiped clean ahead of a new chapter.

And by signing Gyokeres, Leeds would wield a dynamic attacker that boasts a commendable record in the second tier, having scored 22 goals and supplied 12 assists from 50 matches this term to complement a previous haul of 18 strikes last year.

He's certainly got the opposition talking, with Blackburn Rovers defender Dom Hyam remarking: "I don't think he's got a ceiling to be honest. I think he's so good at what he does, his attributes are so rare as well.

"Obviously strikers have their qualities, but there's nothing he's bad at. He's good in the box, he's tall, he's big, he's strong, he's technically good as well. I think as long as he keeps grounded, which I know he will, I know him personally, yeah, I think he's got a massive career ahead of him."

The 25-year-old could well emulate Marcus Rashford's role at Leeds' historic rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.

Indeed, the dynamic Coventry star ranks among the top 9% of forwards across Men's 'Next 8' divisions for rate of assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Rashford boasts a similarly impressive transitional prowess, with the £200k-per-week Red Devil ranking among the top 16% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90.

Pivotally, like the Man United talisman, the Swede possesses the tools to play in a wide role too, although certainly favours playing through the middle where more goal-scoring opportunities may present themselves.

Hailed as "mustard" by talkSPORT's Adrian Clarke, Gyokeres must be signed by Leeds, who will need to get it right this summer in order to ensure the return to the second tier does not result in a sink into obscurity once again.