Leeds United have been relegated from the Premier League and are still without a permanent manager with the transfer window in full swing, but that has not stopped the club from pushing for Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres.

What's the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Leeds?

According to the Coventry Telegraph (June 19, page 38), via MOT Leeds News, an exit is on the cards for the Sky Blues star talisman, and while suitors from all across Europe push for his signature, the likes of Championship promotion contenders Leeds and Middlesbrough are hoping to tempt the ace with a move.

Speaking to the publication, former manager Gary McSheffrey believes it will take 'big money' for a move to a divisional rival to come into fruition, with fees as high as £17m touted for the Swede's services.

He said: “If it’s one of the bigger Championship clubs like a Leeds or a Middlesbrough, unless it’s mega-money for Coventry, then I am not sure it would be the right move for him, although it might be financially good for him.

“I know there’s firm interest and there will be a couple of clubs who have come down that will want him, the likes of Leeds United, who can still afford to pay him good money.”

How good is Viktor Gyokeres?

Given that the 25-year-old only has just one year left on his current deal and no sight of a resolution, it is increasingly likely that he will be sold this summer as the defeated play-off finalists look to rebuild and push for promotion once again.

And with Leeds hoping for an immediate return to the top flight after devastating relegation this year, Gyokeres could be tempted to complete the transfer and spearhead a club back toward prominence.

Over the past two campaigns, the 13-cap international has posted 21 and 17 goal returns in the second tier, illustrating exactly the kind of potency that the Whites require to succeed in their seasonal endeavours.

He would be an almighty upgrade on Leeds' current centre-forward, Patrick Bamford, who captured the attention of the throngs of supporters with his performances in the Championship when the club secured promotion - scoring 16 times - before playing an exemplary term upon the outfit's return to the Premier League - finishing with 17 strikes in the top-flight.

However, injuries and a fall from form over the past two years have left the former Chelsea youngster in ill regard, being branded as a "liability" by journalist Hunter Walker, and replacing him with the younger, more exuberant Gyokeres would only enhance the squad's prospects.

Said to be "unplayable" on his day by teammate Maxime Biamou, Gyokeres has averaged three shots and 1.8 key passes per match this season, as per Sofascore, whereas Bamford's 1.8 shots and 0.4 key passes illuminate the lack of robustness that stung Leeds in their travails.

Considering this, the 49ers would be wise to secure Gyokeres' signature this summer and wipe the slate clean; relegation materialised and left the club in ignominy, but there is now a stunning opportunity to rectify the past wrongs and the Coventry dynamo is the man to lead the charge.