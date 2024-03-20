With just eight games to go, Leeds United sit top of the Championship with the line between promotion success and promotion failure finer than ever. That said, the Whites have still made time to think about their summer transfer plans, with eyes on a former wonderkid.

Leeds transfer news

There may also already be concerns about keeping hold of Daniel Farke's best players. It's no secret that Crysencio Summerville is attracting a lot of interest, including reportedly from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool. Meanwhile, speculation over Wilfried Gnonto's future stole the headlines in both the summer and the winter transfer window, though he has now won back the adoration of those at Elland Road.

On the incomings front, the Yorkshire club also have to start thinking about players who would help to keep them afloat in the Premier League in the case of promotion this season. And that has seen them linked with both Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff and Tottenham Hotspur's Joe Rodon, who has enjoyed an impressive loan spell under Farke in the current campaign.

They're not the only names linked with moves to Yorkshire either. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the 49ers and Leeds are interested in Karamoko Dembele, who is currently on loan from Ligue 1 side Brest at Blackpool, where he has enjoyed great success.

Initially grabbing the headlines as a 13-year-old when he starred for Celtic's U20s side, Dembele has rediscovered his best form for the first time since leaving the Scottish giants. Given that he's still only 21-years-old too, this is a player who has plenty of potential.

If Leeds are to pursue the winger, however, they will reportedly have to fend off a whole host of interest with Premier League sides Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Everton, Brentford, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers all named checked as interested parties. Meanwhile, Championship rivals Leicester City and Southampton are also reportedly sniffing around the Brest star.

"Exciting" Dembele can replace Gnonto

With Gnonto's future hardly a guarantee, Leeds would be wise to start thinking about potential replacements ahead of the likely summer merry-go-round, and Dembele should be on their shortlist of options. The former Celtic man is just one year older than Gnonto and certainly has some impressive potential. Their stats this season even suggest that Dembele would be an upgrade on the Italian, albeit his performances have come at a lower level in League One.

Stats (via FBref) Karamoko Dembele Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 33 30 Starts 23 15 Goals 6 7 Assists 10 2

After an excellent campaign at Blackpool, Dembele has earned plenty of fans, including manager Neil Critchley. He told the Blackpool Gazette: "He was a real handful in the first half. He plays the game in a unique way, and has football personality.

"He will take the ball in any situation and can make things happen. He’s exciting and can be beautiful to watch. What we need to do now is help him to build durability where he can produce that for longer periods of the game.”