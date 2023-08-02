Leeds United are one of three English clubs interested in making a move for West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is valued at £7m by the Midlands club amid interest from a number of teams in the current transfer window.

Is Grady Diangana going to Leeds?

The Yorkshire club are interested in making a move for Diangana this summer, but face competition for the winger's signature from Burnley, Leicester City, and mega rich clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to the Express and Star, meaning they may have to move quickly should they decide to pursue a deal in the coming weeks.

The Express and Star also report that West Brom have placed a £7m asking price on Diangana just three years after signing the winger from West Ham United for a reported £18m. Looking to raise funds for reinforcements this summer, the Baggies could be set to accept a cut-price deal for the 25-year-old.

As Leeds look to strengthen their own squad ahead of a potential promotion bid, the winger could yet find himself at Elland Road at the start of the forthcoming Championship campaign. It's certainly one to keep an eye on.

Should Leeds sign Grady Diangana?

Diangana would be a risk, and one that Leeds may not be willing to take fresh from Premier League relegation.

The former West Ham man has struggled to ever pay back the reported £18m fee that West Brom paid for him back in 2020, with an inconsistent spell in England's second tier.

In a total of 102 appearances in the Championship, Diangana has scored just 14 goals, and recorded a further 11 assists. For the hefty fee that West Brom paid, they would have expected more from the 25-year-old.

If Leeds lose Wilfried Gnonto this summer, then they will have to find a replacement, and that is when Diangana - a cheap option - could be considered by those in charge at Elland Road.

If they got the best out of the winger, then the Yorkshire club would have themselves an £18m player in the Championship, but it remains a risky move.

The winger did attract plenty of praise in the early stages of his career, with Darren Bent telling Football Insider, whilst Diangana was on loan at West Brom: "They’ve got the guy on loan at West Brom – Diangana – he’s another top, top player, he’s been brilliant for West Brom this season.

“It really surprised me in January that they didn’t take him back. He’s a top player and if that’s the route they’re going down – they bring him back."

So, there is a player with the potential to reach another level there, it's just about whether those at Elland Road are the ones to finally unlock that potential.

Amid the chaos of attempting to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, if Leeds make what is quite an expensive move in the second tier, it looks like a boom or bust gamble.