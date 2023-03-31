Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie could be set to return to Juventus in the summer regardless of whether the Whites survive the drop.

Could Leeds sign McKennie in the summer?

The American midfielder joined the Premier League side in the January transfer window on a short-term loan deal until the end of the season.

However, it is believed the Whites have a buy-clause included in this deal which could see them make his stay permanent in the summer for a fee in the region of £30m.

But with the Yorkshire club still battling away at the bottom end of the table, there may be serious question marks as to whether it is a move either party would like.

Indeed, speaking on SiriusXM, insider Pete O'Rourke has been claiming regardless of Leeds' fate, McKennie could find himself jetting back off to Turin at the end of the season:

"If Leeds do go down and suffer relegation from the Premier League there's no chance that Weston McKennie joins Leeds. That's for sure. I think he would have to return to Juventus.

"And again, I think there will be question marks whether he would join Leeds on a permanent basis if they stay up because he is a high earner and he will cost close to £30 million as well."

Is McKennie worth the £30m buy clause?

After making the move to England in January, the £40k-per-week midfielder has gone on to make eight appearances in the Premier League where he is still waiting to net his first goal and provide his first assist (via Transfermarkt).

And Leeds' form has not exactly improved since his arrival with the Yorkshire side having only picked up eight points from those eight league games.

When McKennie joined, he was brought in by Leeds' former boss, Jesse Marsch, who had the American connection with the 24-year-old midfielder.

However, Marsch has since departed with Javi Gracia coming in at Elland Road and it will be interesting to see whether the Spaniard has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

McKennie has been awarded four yellow cards in his 581 minutes of Premier League action which is unlikely to have gone down well (via Transfermarkt).

And he has not particularly shone across the season for either Juventus or Leeds with his most impressive return being for blocks made which lands him inside the top 12th percentile across the top five leagues (via FBref).

Clint Dempsey labelled McKennie "dangerous" earlier in the season, however, he is yet to show that in a Leeds shirt which could well be a deciding factor when Leeds have the option to purchase him for £30m.