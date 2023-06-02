Leeds United will lose around £80m in television revenue after being relegated from the Premier League, according to a new update.

Has it been a nightmare season for Leeds?

The Whites started the 2022/23 season with high hopes that they could kick on after avoiding relegation from the top flight, but instead, a disastrous campaign unfolded.

Jesse Marsch ultimately proved to be out of his depth as manager and was replaced by Javi Gracia, but he lasted very little time in the Elland Road, with Sam Allardyce coming in to hopefully rescue things. He didn't manage to do that, however, having had so little time to work with his squad, and Leeds' fate was sealed last weekend, following their 4-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only have the club had to deal with the misery of heading back to the Championship but also the recent bombshell regarding owner Andrea Radrizzani reportedly looking to use Elland Road as a way of funding his takeover of the Italian club Sampdoria.

It's fair to say that this isn't a happy period for Leeds currently and a fresh update isn't likely to improve the mood of the supporters, either.

How much is Premier League survival worth?

According to Football Insider, the Whites' 19th-place finish and subsequent relegation means that they are "set to lose £80million in television payments alone after being relegated to the Championship". It is described as a "devastating financial hit", with money given to EFL clubs for TV rights "significantly less" than in the Premier League.

For that reason, there will now be a "major impact" on Leeds' revenues in 2023/24, showing how crippling it can be to be relegated from the top flight.

This is clearly a big blow for the Whites, even though it is one that they will have known was coming, and it goes to show how precious playing in the Premier League is. The biggest hope is that the potential 49ers Enterprises' takeover of the club still goes through this summer, in order to soften the blow of this update, considering the financial boost it could hand them.

It is imperative that Leeds make a swift return to the top of the English game rather than languish in the Championship for a number of years, but having the money to make good signings and redevelop the club is vital to that. Some good news is certainly badly needed in the coming weeks.