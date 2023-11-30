Leeds United returned to winning ways on Wednesday night as they ran out 3-1 winners against Swansea City at Elland Road in the Championship.

However, it was an imperfect start to the match as the away side snatched an early lead within two minutes thanks to Jamie Paterson's goal.

Daniel Farke's side reacted brilliantly and made it 1-1 through Joel Piroe just two minutes later before goals from Georgino Rutter and Dan James scored to secure all three points.

It was a much-needed response to the 1-1 draw with Rotherham last Friday night and is a result that lifts the club back up into third place.

Leeds were not at their blistering best and Swansea made them work hard for all three points. It took a sublime performance from French centre-forward Rutter to seal the win as the 21-year-old ace tore the Swans to shreds with his display.

Georgino Rutter's performance against Swansea in numbers

Interestingly, the former Hoffenheim man actually ended the match with fewer touches of the ball (36) than his goalkeeper Illan Meslier (49).

The Whites goalkeeper completed 40 of his 45 attempted passes but only made one save out of the two shots on target against him throughout the game.

Farke's side used the Frenchman to build attacks out from the back and that meant that he saw plenty of the ball as he looked to play out to Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Rutter had fewer touches but there is no doubt that he had the biggest impact on the match as the talented whiz produced a match-winning performance at the top end of the pitch.

His first telling contribution came just before half time as he beautifully controlled a long pass from Ethan Ampadu and then used his strength to hold off a challenge before producing a fantastic finish to put Leeds 2-1 in front.

The ex-Bundesliga prospect then helped to round off the scoring as his pass to Dan James provided the Wales international with the opportunity he needed to find the back of the net.

In total, Rutter produced two key passes and created one 'big chance' in 70 minutes on the pitch to go along with three completed dribbles out of five attempts.

This helped the Leeds phenomenon to earn a fantastic Sofascore rating of 8.5, which was the highest score in the match on either side by 0.6.

It also led to LeedsLive reporter Beren Cross handing him a player rating of 8/10 in his post-match player ratings article, in which the journalist stated that Rutter was 'too hot to handle'.

Overall, it was another stunning display from the French magician as he continues to enjoy a brilliant first full season as a Whites player.

He has now racked up four goals and seven assists in 16 Championship starts this season. The talented gem could also be frustrated with his teammates as they have not made the most of the 16 'big chances' that the magical dynamo has created for them so far.

Rutter was the difference for Leeds on Wednesday night with his goal, assist, and all-round display as the ace tore Swansea to shreds, despite having fewer touches than Meslier.