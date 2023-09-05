Leeds United have had little to shout about over the last year, given their miserable run of form, persisting defensive frailties and eventual relegation.

It was a year that saw three different managers endure a stint in the dugout, with Daniel Farke having emerged out the other end as the man now trusted to lead the Whites into a brighter future.

He has already taken great strides towards this goal with a fine summer transfer window, where he carefully negotiated the various pitfalls that the previous regime had left for him, to finish with a squad still worthy of a title run.

Having already hit the ground running with Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon's acquisitions, despite winning just once in the Championship, Deadline Day saw a further three new faces welcomed in a last-gasp scramble to provide ample competition to his stars.

However, it was marred by the late exit of Luis Sinisterra, which did leave a sour taste in the mouths of supporters given his reintegration back into the first team.

Things could have been far worse though, had they also lost Wilfried Gnonto earlier in the window, which reports had suggested they were very close to.

Who is Leeds United's most valuable player?

Given the numerous departures that Farke was forced to oversee this summer, the label of their most valuable player has shifted dramatically. Especially considering how their relegation dented the value of most of their stars, given the weakened position they were forced into.

After all, to get just £20m for Tyler Adams marked poor business given they had paid the same amount the year prior, particularly given he was one of few shining lights last term in the Premier League.

The same can be said for the various loan deals suffered, with Brenden Aaronson, Max Wober, Marc Roca and more all leaving, despite having only joined within the last year for £24.5m, £11m and £10m respectively.

So, now there is just a small group of players who sit atop the club's list for highest market value, with the Italy international in Gnonto being one of those stars.

Having joined last summer in a Deadline Day move, the teenage star quickly became a mainstay under Jesse Marsch, dazzling defenders and endearing himself to the Elland Road crowd with his dynamism and direct play style. Then, to notch eight goal contributions across all senior English competitions marked a fine return for what was his first year in a new country.

Such form understandably merited praise, which pundit Tam McManus gladly offered: "The boy who got the assist, he came on and he just looks like a little pocket rocket. Wow, what a performance from him. He looks like he has a real low centre of gravity and he looks absolutely tremendous."

This ability in possession is best outlined when compared to other wingers across Europe, as Gnonto manages to rank in the top 17% for progressive carries per 90, with his speed and powerfully short stature a key factor in that success.

So, it was no surprise to see his services well sought-after this summer.

How much was Wilfried Gnonto worth before joining Leeds?

Having spent the bulk of his youth career with Inter Milan, in 2020 the 5 foot 7 dynamo made the bold choice to trade his homeland for Switzerland, signing for FC Zurich. He would swiftly break into the first team and saw his value skyrocket accordingly.

With the first recorded valuation sitting at a lowly €1m (£855k) as of December 2020, by the time of his exit this had risen to a lofty €10m (£8.5m). This made the eventual fee that the Yorkshire outfit would sign him for even more of a coup.

In total he made 74 appearances for the club, scoring 12 and assisting ten. However, it was his performances since moving to England that really put him on the map.

How much did Leeds United sign Wilfried Gnonto for?

To view those aforementioned figures in relation to how much Marsch actually paid for Gnonto, it is crazy just how much of a bargain this deal was.

However, there was a potentially different outcome that was pushed to the side, as the speedster was actually due to join in the following January, with a deal having been agreed weeks before his eventual move.

Despite that, failed ventures to sign Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng saw them alter the stipulations of the move, fast-tracking it to that very summer despite journalist Phil Hay reporting: "Marsch says Gnonto wouldn't be Premier League ready. Would be a longer-term thing and not certain to happen in this window."

They would spend just £5m to bring him to Yorkshire, with that fee having since soared given the platform they offered him to shine on, which he took with both hands. He proved his former boss wrong instantly, by shining at the top level with ease.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's market value now?

Such was the nature of his performances, the young Italy international understandably drew plenty of interest. Everton were reportedly one such club who continued to push for his services, firing off numerous bids to no avail.

Gnonto would even hand in a transfer request as he sought to force through the move, but Farke remained steadfast on his stance: the wide man would not be leaving.

Rejecting £25m for his services was bold, but clearly the German manager saw him as an integral part of any promotion success they hoped to achieve. After all, that fee would have made him their largest outlay for the window.

Such persistent interest from the Toffees, as well as a brief flirtation with Tottenham Hotspur, only serves to emphasise just how highly-rated the youngster now is. Football Transfers even value him at €26.7m (£23m), suggesting that had they accepted that offer from the Merseyside outfit, it would have marked a deal made above market value.

Such a figure helps to track the steady progression of Gnonto, as it can be compared to his initial transfer fee as a marker for how far he has come. Across just 12 months, his value has soared by 360%, by taking what first Leeds paid and comparing it with his current valuation.

Having since been welcomed back into the starting side, and with the transfer window now slammed shut, there will be hope around Yorkshire that he can put his head down and work towards earning an instant Premier League return, truly proving his worth. Irrespective of this summer's events, they have certainly struck gold with their initial investment.