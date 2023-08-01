Highlights

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto could get 'restless' at Elland Road if he isn't sold before the Sky Bet Championship commences in early August, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which clubs are interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are considering a move for Gnonto this summer alongside teammate Crysencio Summerville as Roy Hodgson looks to bolster his options in the final third.

Wilfried Zaha has left Selhurst Park to join Turkish giants Galatasaray and Eagles winger Michael Olise is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, which has prompted Hodgson to enter the market for a winger and a striker due to dissatisfaction at his offensive options.

Everton also saw a £15 million bid turned down for Italy international Gnonto earlier this window and Leeds United are believed to be desperate to keep the £20k-a-week ace at Elland Road, as per The Daily Mail.

Aston Villa have been mentioned as another potential suitor in the hunt for Gnonto and other Premier League clubs have kept tabs on his situation.

Leeds United have already lost several key squad members in the off-season and Daniel Farke is keen to keep Gnonto around due to the fact he was a rare bright spark at the club last term.

In 2022/23, Gnonto made 28 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions, registering four goals and four assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that Gnonto may become 'restless' if he is not allowed to leave Leeds United to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Jones stated: “At the moment, it’s not impossible they both stay, but we will have to see if that remains the case as we get towards the start of the season and other clubs realise these two are still up for grabs.

“I hear that Gnonto wants to leave, I think he’ll get a bit restless if he’s playing in the Championship when it kicks off. So, let’s see how it all develops.”

What other events could occur at Leeds United this window?

Leeds United boss Farke's prime focus between now and the close of play in the market will be ensuring quality additions enter the building at Elland Road to join recent arrivals Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

Football Insider claim that Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City are all competing for the signature of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe following his goalscoring exploits in 2022/23 for the Jacks.

The Sun On Sunday (30/7; page 59, print edition) via Leeds United News have revealed that Leeds United are in the race to sign Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who could be available for around £15 million.

West Ham United and Fulham are also keen to sign the England Under-21 international, who was part of the Three Lions squad that lifted the UEFA Under-21 EURO 2023 Championship earlier this summer.

German coach Farke has confirmed that he will make a decision on the future of full-back Sam Byram this week as he has been on trial at his former club, stating via Leeds Live: "We will see, so we will assess right now pre-season. We've not discussed it so far but we know what we've got. Sam has shown great attitude, experienced player, homegrown player, free agent, so then I don't find many, many arguments against them."

He then added: "There was some really good performances but yes, we'll have a closer look at this. So it's not a big, big topic and not a big issue, but we're all happy that he’s gone through this pre-season without any injuries and also, need to listen also bit to what he thinks and what he wants and then we'll come to a conclusion I think over the next week."