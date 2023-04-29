Leeds United may lose forward Wilfried Gnonto in the summer if they are relegated from the Premier League this season, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Wilfried Gnonto?

As per Football Insider, Leeds United 'will likely be forced to sell' Gnonto if they fall into the Sky Bet Championship and could demand a fee of £40 million in order to sanction his departure.

The report states that there is interest in the 19-year-old from several Premier League clubs while Serie A sides are also alerted to his situation due to his impressive performances for the Italy national team.

Since the arrival of Javi Gracia in Yorkshire, Gnonto has found game-time hard to come by as Leeds United try to salvage their top-flight status (via Transfermarkt).

Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are among those who hold an attraction towards the Whites' forward heading into the forthcoming transfer window.

The £20k-per-week winger has enjoyed a commendable debut campaign in English football, scoring four times and laying on three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Gnonto would look to seek a new challenge if Leeds United suffer relegation.

O'Rourke told FFC: "I think if Leeds were to go down, there will definitely be interest from Premier League clubs and also clubs in Italy I think for Willy Gnonto. I'm sure the player himself wouldn't be too keen on playing in the Championship and would want to continue playing at the highest level possible."

Will Leeds United be able to keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto?

If Leeds manage to stay up, it will be a natural boost in their hopes of keeping the Italian at Elland Road. On the other hand, if they are to get relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, their chances of being able to keep hold of the Italian forward would significantly diminish.

The 19-year-old has been a key offensive threat for the Whites this term and has managed to successfully perform 41 shot-creating actions in 19 Premier League outings, as shown on FBRef.

Of course, Gnonto is still in the infancy of his career and has room to develop further as a player; however, his low centre of gravity, speed and ability to drive at the opposition's backline make him a force to be reckoned with when on form.

For now, at least, all focus at Leeds will be on trying to guarantee their place in the English top-flight next term, before then dealing with the incomings and outgoings that will lie ahead in the summer transfer window.

But the prospect of losing one of their top talents in the summer will provide Leeds fans with a lot of concern ahead of their final five games.