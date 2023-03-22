Leeds United are reportedly being linked with Stade De Reims boss Will Still, and the 30-year-old could be the long-term heir to Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Could Leeds appoint Will Still?

In a recent profile piece for Goal, they mention that the 30-year-old has been linked with both the Leeds and Southampton jobs, with both clubs appointing potentially short-term options in their fight against relegation.

Javi Gracia joined the Whites on a "flexible contract" and has done an impressive job so far, with the Yorkshire outfit currently outside the relegation places, but it seems unlikely that the former Watford boss could be considered a long-term option at Elland Road.

The Leeds board might find themselves considering alternatives in the summer regardless of the division they find themselves in and with Still having voiced his desire to manage in the Premier League, he could be an ideal option.

The 30-year-old has risen to prominence across Europe after leading Stade De Reims on a hugely impressive 19-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1, which was only ended last weekend after a narrow 2-1 defeat by Marseille.

The previous week had seen Les rouges et blancs win 1-0 away at Monaco to extend their run, which was labelled an "incredible achievement" by journalist Robin Bairner.

The Belgian-born coach spoke to Sky Sports recently about his long-term aspirations of returning to England, having already found himself as manager of a top-division club far earlier than most.

He said: "Being English and growing up in an English environment in Belgium, England has always felt like home and a place that I'd love to go back to.

"It would feel like coming home, just because the English culture is part of me, part of my roots, part of my family, part of who I am.

"I think if you asked any kid what they would like to do, they'd say they'd love to be a Premier League footballer or manager and I'm no different.

"I was brought up like everyone else and had the same dreams. I'll keep at them. If it happens one day I'll deserve it, or I hope I will have deserved it, but I realise how much work there is to do before I get there and how much I've got to learn."

Premier League interest in the young manager is certainly on the cards this summer given his impressive performance with Stade de Reims, with the French side having lost just twice under his management, winning 11 and drawing eight of his 21 games in charge, with a superb return of 1.95 points per game.

By comparison, Jesse Marsch would manage just 1.16 points per game at Leeds, and Bielsa 1.61 points per game, which emphasises just how impressive Still has been at Stade De Reims thus far.

His overachievement with a mid-table Ligue 1 outfit suggests he could be a perfect fit at Leeds to turn them into an established Premier League team, whereas Marsch and Gracia both had a background in managing bigger sides, such as RB Leipzig and Valencia.

Therefore, Still's long-term potential and eye-catching résumé suggest that he could finally be the man Leeds need in order to cure their Bielsa hangover.